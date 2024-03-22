Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Adicet Bio, Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:ACET)

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Adicet Bio in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 20th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.47). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Adicet Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.81) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Adicet Bio’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.78) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.83) EPS.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.03.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Adicet Bio to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Adicet Bio Stock Performance

Shares of Adicet Bio stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.91. Adicet Bio has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $7.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adicet Bio

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 14.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,109,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,003,000 after purchasing an additional 260,705 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Adicet Bio by 311.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,958,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,847,000 after buying an additional 1,482,409 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Adicet Bio by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,685,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after buying an additional 12,689 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,543,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,827,000 after buying an additional 16,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Adicet Bio by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 809,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,813,000 after buying an additional 240,563 shares during the period. 85.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Adicet Bio

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 3,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,526,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,063,261.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 29.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to facilitate durable activity in patients. Its lead product in pipeline includes ADI-001, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

