Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. Issued By US Capital Advisors (NYSE:CQP)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the company will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.94. The consensus estimate for Cheniere Energy Partners’ current full-year earnings is $3.51 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.71 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.80.

NYSE:CQP opened at $50.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.68. Cheniere Energy Partners has a one year low of $43.25 and a one year high of $62.34.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 292.30% and a net margin of 44.02%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.60%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CQP. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.42% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

