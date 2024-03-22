Pyxis Oncology’s (PYXS) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 50.21% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on PYXS. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Pyxis Oncology from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Pyxis Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.60.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pyxis Oncology
Pyxis Oncology Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pyxis Oncology
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,306,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 166,442 shares during the period. Cable Car Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pyxis Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in Pyxis Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at about $792,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 7,537 shares during the period. Finally, Decheng Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.53% of the company’s stock.
Pyxis Oncology Company Profile
Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) without driver mutations/translocations, breast cancer, endometrial cancer, thyroid cancer, kidney cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, bladder cancer, colorectal cancer, and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Pyxis Oncology
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Headwinds for Darden Restaurants Are An Opportunity For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.