Pyxis Oncology’s (PYXS) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 50.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PYXS. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Pyxis Oncology from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Pyxis Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

Shares of Pyxis Oncology stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $4.66. 361,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,896. The firm has a market cap of $206.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.63. Pyxis Oncology has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $6.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,306,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 166,442 shares during the period. Cable Car Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pyxis Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in Pyxis Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at about $792,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 7,537 shares during the period. Finally, Decheng Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) without driver mutations/translocations, breast cancer, endometrial cancer, thyroid cancer, kidney cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, bladder cancer, colorectal cancer, and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

