Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) PT Raised to $7.00

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 41.13% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BTIG Research began coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a report on Friday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.60.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Pyxis Oncology
Pyxis Oncology Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pyxis Oncology
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Pyxis Oncology by 75.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pyxis Oncology by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 526,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pyxis Oncology by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Pyxis Oncology by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pyxis Oncology by 0.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,530,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 9,849 shares during the last quarter. 52.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Pyxis Oncology
Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) without driver mutations/translocations, breast cancer, endometrial cancer, thyroid cancer, kidney cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, bladder cancer, colorectal cancer, and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pyxis Oncology
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Bitcoin Sells Off, Bringing New Spot ETFs Along With It
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Does Reddit’s Successful Public Debut Mean Tech IPOs are Back?
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Oversold and Diverging, Chewy Stock is Ready to Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.