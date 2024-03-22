Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) PT Raised to $7.00

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 41.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BTIG Research began coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a report on Friday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.60.

Shares of PYXS opened at $4.96 on Friday. Pyxis Oncology has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $6.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Pyxis Oncology by 75.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pyxis Oncology by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 526,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pyxis Oncology by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Pyxis Oncology by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pyxis Oncology by 0.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,530,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 9,849 shares during the last quarter. 52.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) without driver mutations/translocations, breast cancer, endometrial cancer, thyroid cancer, kidney cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, bladder cancer, colorectal cancer, and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

