Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Trading 3% Higher

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $51.55 and last traded at $51.26. 898,069 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 5,250,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.78.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PSTG. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pure Storage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.72.

Pure Storage Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 310.90, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $789.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.31 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,143,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,091,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,489 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 5,725.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,614,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,116 shares in the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,678,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,399,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

