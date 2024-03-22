Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) PT Raised to $70.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PEG. Barclays lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.05.

NYSE:PEG opened at $63.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $53.71 and a 1 year high of $65.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 22.81%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.78%.

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $86,562.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,684,423. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $86,562.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,684,423. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $308,064.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,409.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,374 shares of company stock worth $406,268. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEG. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 14.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 62,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,567,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 17,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

