Proton (XPR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $964,807.23

Proton (XPR) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 22nd. One Proton coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Proton has a total market capitalization of $37.48 million and $964,807.23 worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Proton has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Proton Coin Profile

Proton’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 28,680,589,079 coins and its circulating supply is 25,256,020,801 coins. Proton’s official Twitter account is @xprnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Proton is xprnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/xprnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proton’s official message board is xprnetwork.org/news.

Proton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

