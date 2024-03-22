ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Shares Gap Down to $34.00

Shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $34.00, but opened at $33.17. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury shares last traded at $33.32, with a volume of 76,821 shares trading hands.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Stock Down 1.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 121.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 443,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488,858 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 1,566.5% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 294,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,532,000 after purchasing an additional 276,401 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 1,739.2% during the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 143,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,677,000 after buying an additional 136,075 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP boosted its position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 315,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,513,000 after acquiring an additional 124,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,931,000.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

