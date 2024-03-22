Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Receives “In-Line” Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reiterated their in-line rating on shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has a $136.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

PLD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Prologis from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $142.47.

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE PLD opened at $129.89 on Monday. Prologis has a 1-year low of $96.64 and a 1-year high of $137.52. The company has a market capitalization of $120.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Prologis will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prologis

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Prologis by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 287,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,324,000 after buying an additional 42,073 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 252,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,611,000 after acquiring an additional 60,900 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $969,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in Prologis by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,510,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,399,000 after purchasing an additional 233,881 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

