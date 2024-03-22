Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Sets New 12-Month High at $51.42

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $51.42 and last traded at $51.42, with a volume of 62891 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.12.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.28. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.1814 per share. This is a boost from Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 2,902.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter.

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

