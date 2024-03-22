Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Shares Sold by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,667,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,423,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,836,000 after purchasing an additional 575,646 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,231,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,843,000 after purchasing an additional 249,127 shares during the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFG opened at $84.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.84. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $84.89.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.65%.

Principal Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.18.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

