Principal Active High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD) Shares Purchased by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 811,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,113 shares during the quarter. Principal Active High Yield ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC owned 13.88% of Principal Active High Yield ETF worth $15,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of YLD. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Principal Active High Yield ETF by 90.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Principal Active High Yield ETF by 64.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Principal Active High Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $164,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $444,000.

NYSEARCA:YLD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,689. Principal Active High Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $17.62 and a twelve month high of $20.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.55.

The Principal Active High Yield ETF (YLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides current income through exposure to global equities, investment-grade and high-yield debt, MBS\u002FABS, preferred stock, MLPs, and REITs.

