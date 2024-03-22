Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target Cut to C$99.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$103.00 to C$99.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

PBH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Premium Brands from C$108.00 to C$104.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. CIBC reduced their price target on Premium Brands from C$102.00 to C$97.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TD Securities cut their price objective on Premium Brands from C$130.00 to C$120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Pi Financial reissued a buy rating and set a C$111.00 price objective on shares of Premium Brands in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on Premium Brands from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$111.50.

Shares of PBH stock opened at C$87.82 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$91.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$93.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.60, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.03. Premium Brands has a fifty-two week low of C$84.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$113.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from Premium Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.20%.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products.

