Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Given New C$97.00 Price Target at CIBC

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Free Report) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$102.00 to C$97.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Pi Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$111.00 price objective on shares of Premium Brands in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Desjardins cut their price objective on Premium Brands from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Premium Brands from C$108.00 to C$104.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Premium Brands currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$111.50.

Shares of TSE PBH opened at C$87.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$91.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$93.30. Premium Brands has a 52 week low of C$84.66 and a 52 week high of C$113.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.60, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Premium Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.20%.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products.

