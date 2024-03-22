Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Given New $115.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF – Free Report) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from $117.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PRBZF. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Premium Brands from $102.00 to $97.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Premium Brands from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $116.00.

OTCMKTS:PRBZF opened at $65.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.05. Premium Brands has a 52 week low of $63.89 and a 52 week high of $83.35.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products.

