Preferred Bank to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the bank on Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th.

Preferred Bank has increased its dividend by an average of 22.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Preferred Bank has a payout ratio of 31.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Preferred Bank to earn $8.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.5%.

Preferred Bank Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of PFBC stock opened at $75.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.62. Preferred Bank has a one year low of $42.42 and a one year high of $77.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.06. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 30.93% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The business had revenue of $127.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFBC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 181.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 12,002 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Preferred Bank by 12.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

