Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Receives $86.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.17.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Power Integrations
Insider Buying and Selling at Power Integrations
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 52,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,423,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $527,436,000 after purchasing an additional 21,139 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 70,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 424,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,871,000 after acquiring an additional 35,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 15,160 shares during the last quarter.
Power Integrations Stock Performance
Shares of POWI stock opened at $70.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 72.73 and a beta of 1.21. Power Integrations has a 52-week low of $66.90 and a 52-week high of $99.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.66 and its 200 day moving average is $76.41.
Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $89.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 12.54%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Power Integrations will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Power Integrations Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 82.47%.
Power Integrations Company Profile
Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.
Read More
