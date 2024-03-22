Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Receives $86.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.17.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Power Integrations

Insider Buying and Selling at Power Integrations

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Power Integrations news, insider David Mh Matthews sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $80,986.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,852.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Power Integrations news, VP Doug Bailey sold 822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $60,795.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 99,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,329,879.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider David Mh Matthews sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $80,986.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,852.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,417 shares of company stock worth $3,241,329. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 52,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,423,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $527,436,000 after purchasing an additional 21,139 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 70,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 424,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,871,000 after acquiring an additional 35,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 15,160 shares during the last quarter.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

Shares of POWI stock opened at $70.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 72.73 and a beta of 1.21. Power Integrations has a 52-week low of $66.90 and a 52-week high of $99.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.66 and its 200 day moving average is $76.41.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $89.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 12.54%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Power Integrations will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 82.47%.

Power Integrations Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.