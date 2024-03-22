Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Stock Position Increased by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Free Report) by 62.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,629 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division owned approximately 0.32% of Porch Group worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fidelity National Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 3rd quarter worth $3,772,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 15.7% during the third quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 147,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 83.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 77,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 28.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 68,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 15,101 shares in the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Porch Group in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Porch Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRCH opened at $3.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.94. Porch Group, Inc. has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $4.30.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. Porch Group had a negative return on equity of 1,182.09% and a negative net margin of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $114.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, mortgage companies and loan officers, and title companies; consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

