Polymath (POLY) Tops One Day Volume of $39,657.41

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $91.84 million and approximately $39,657.41 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Polymath has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Polymath token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0993 or 0.00000155 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.65 or 0.00128733 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00009440 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000042 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Polymath Profile

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.10055532 USD and is down -14.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $39,064.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.