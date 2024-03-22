Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF) Director Buys C$22,390.40 in Stock

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIFGet Free Report) Director Marc Murnaghan purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$11.20 per share, with a total value of C$22,390.40.

Polaris Renewable Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

Polaris Renewable Energy stock opened at C$11.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$12.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.88, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.72. Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. has a one year low of C$11.08 and a one year high of C$15.77. The stock has a market cap of C$243.90 million, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.89.

Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIFGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.03). Polaris Renewable Energy had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The business had revenue of C$25.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$27.11 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. will post 0.5745 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Renewable Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Polaris Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is 108.00%.

Polaris Renewable Energy Company Profile

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. It operates a 72 MW net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and 4 run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru and Ecuador with approximately 33 MW net capacity; and solar project in the Dominican Republic and Panama.

