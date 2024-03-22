Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF) Director Buys C$22,390.40 in Stock

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF – Get Free Report) Director Marc Murnaghan purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$11.20 per share, with a total value of C$22,390.40.

Polaris Renewable Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

Polaris Renewable Energy stock opened at C$11.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$12.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.88, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.72. Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. has a one year low of C$11.08 and a one year high of C$15.77. The stock has a market cap of C$243.90 million, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.89.

Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.03). Polaris Renewable Energy had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The business had revenue of C$25.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$27.11 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. will post 0.5745 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Renewable Energy Announces Dividend

Polaris Renewable Energy Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Polaris Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is 108.00%.

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. It operates a 72 MW net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and 4 run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru and Ecuador with approximately 33 MW net capacity; and solar project in the Dominican Republic and Panama.

