Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Trading Down 4.7%

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.40 and last traded at $3.42. Approximately 7,036,939 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 46,146,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on PLUG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.20.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PLUG

Plug Power Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $222.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.21 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 153.57% and a negative return on equity of 38.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 0.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 79,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Plug Power by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its position in Plug Power by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 12,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,972 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.