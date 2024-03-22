Piper Sandler Trims TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Target Price to $12.00

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 101.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of TELA Bio in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TELA traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.96. The stock had a trading volume of 101,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,204. TELA Bio has a 1 year low of $4.23 and a 1 year high of $11.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.69 and its 200-day moving average is $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 5.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELA Bio during the second quarter worth about $4,889,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 151.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 207,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 124,787 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of TELA Bio in the third quarter worth approximately $1,756,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 17.8% in the third quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 490,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 74,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TELA Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

