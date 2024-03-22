Piper Sandler Cuts Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Price Target to $15.00

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.45% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.63.

Douglas Emmett Stock Down 2.0 %

DEI stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.96. The stock had a trading volume of 90,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,198. Douglas Emmett has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $16.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.81 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DEI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,187,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,716,000 after acquiring an additional 229,301 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,032,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,326,000 after purchasing an additional 772,207 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,186,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,089 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,358,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,702,000 after acquiring an additional 156,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,497,000. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

