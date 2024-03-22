Piper Sandler Cuts Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Price Target to $15.00

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.45% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.63.
View Our Latest Stock Report on DEI
Douglas Emmett Stock Down 2.0 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DEI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,187,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,716,000 after acquiring an additional 229,301 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,032,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,326,000 after purchasing an additional 772,207 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,186,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,089 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,358,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,702,000 after acquiring an additional 156,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,497,000. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.
About Douglas Emmett
Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Douglas Emmett
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Headwinds for Darden Restaurants Are An Opportunity For Investors
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- PayPal Appears to Have Bottomed, is it Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.