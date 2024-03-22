Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM)

Research analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.07% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $390.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $337.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $406.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $344.08.

Boston Beer stock opened at $293.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $336.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $348.19. Boston Beer has a 1 year low of $287.33 and a 1 year high of $395.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.02.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($1.27). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $393.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.93) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Beer will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.83, for a total value of $35,172.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,075.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 88.4% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new stake in Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

