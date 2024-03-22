Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) Price Target Cut to C$1.25

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Desjardins from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PNE. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.55 to C$1.40 in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Get Pine Cliff Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Pine Cliff Energy

Pine Cliff Energy Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

PNE stock traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$1.01. The company had a trading volume of 189,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,830. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$359.86 million, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 0.52. Pine Cliff Energy has a one year low of C$0.94 and a one year high of C$1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.36.

In related news, Director Philip Blake Hodge purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.02 per share, with a total value of C$25,402.50. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 33,900 shares of company stock valued at $37,525. 20.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Pine Cliff Energy

(Get Free Report)

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, and crude oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interest in oil and gas properties in the Viking and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta, as well as in the Southern Alberta, Southern Saskatchewan, and Edson areas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Cliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Cliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.