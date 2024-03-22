Pieridae Energy Limited (PEA.V) (CVE:PEA) Director Acquires C$13,960.00 in Stock

Pieridae Energy Limited (PEA.V) (CVE:PEA – Get Free Report) Director John Raymond Richard Couillard purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,960.00.
Pieridae Energy Limited (PEA.V) Stock Performance
Shares of CVE PEA traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$0.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,233. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$47.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41. Pieridae Energy Limited has a one year low of C$0.12 and a one year high of C$1.60.
Pieridae Energy Limited (PEA.V) Company Profile
