Pieridae Energy Limited (PEA.V) (CVE:PEA) Director Acquires C$13,960.00 in Stock

Pieridae Energy Limited (PEA.V) (CVE:PEA – Get Free Report) Director John Raymond Richard Couillard purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,960.00.

Pieridae Energy Limited (PEA.V) Stock Performance

Shares of CVE PEA traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$0.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,233. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$47.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41. Pieridae Energy Limited has a one year low of C$0.12 and a one year high of C$1.60.

Pieridae Energy Limited (PEA.V) Company Profile

Pieridae Energy Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas resources in Canada. The company holds interests in 19,342 net acres in Ojay area, and 212,155 net acres in the Deep Basin Sierra and Ekwan areas, British Columbia; and 220,212 net acres in Northern Alberta Foothills, 180,938 net acres in Central Alberta Foothills, and 5,423 net acres in Southern Alberta Foothills, Alberta.

