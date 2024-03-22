Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.35) Per Share

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Taglich Brothers upped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Phunware in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 19th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.50). The consensus estimate for Phunware’s current full-year earnings is ($2.86) per share. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Phunware’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.39) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.20) EPS.

PHUN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Phunware in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Phunware to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ PHUN opened at $10.01 on Friday. Phunware has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Phunware by 2,113.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 91,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 86,971 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Phunware by 4,102.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 87,009 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Phunware by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 26,568 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Phunware during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Phunware during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios in the United States and internationally. The company's products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application administrators to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

