Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) CFO Troy Lee Reisner Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Free Report) CFO Troy Lee Reisner acquired 2,000 shares of Phunware stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.76 per share, for a total transaction of $17,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,640. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Phunware Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of PHUN stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,705,748. Phunware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $38.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $78.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PHUN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Phunware in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Phunware to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Institutional Trading of Phunware

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Phunware by 2,113.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 91,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 86,971 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Phunware by 4,102.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 87,009 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Phunware by 30.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 26,568 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phunware in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phunware in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

About Phunware

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios in the United States and internationally. The company's products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application administrators to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

