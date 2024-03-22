Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) PT Raised to $31.00

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PHR. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, January 18th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Phreesia from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. DA Davidson raised shares of Phreesia from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Phreesia from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phreesia has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.86.

Shares of Phreesia stock opened at $23.58 on Monday. Phreesia has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $36.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 0.93.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.52 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 38.42% and a negative return on equity of 53.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. Analysts forecast that Phreesia will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Phreesia news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $32,307.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 144,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,546,591.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 3,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $88,036.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,280,410 shares in the company, valued at $31,434,065.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $32,307.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 144,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,546,591.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,878 shares of company stock worth $244,436. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phreesia during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 154.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 1,987.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 34.6% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 85.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

