Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 26.65 Per Share

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 26.65 ($0.34) per share on Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from Phoenix Group’s previous dividend of $26.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Phoenix Group stock opened at GBX 536.94 ($6.84) on Friday. Phoenix Group has a twelve month low of GBX 436.40 ($5.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 614.20 ($7.82). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -595.37, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 502.23 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 495.81.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PHNX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Phoenix Group from GBX 630 ($8.02) to GBX 540 ($6.87) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Phoenix Group from GBX 400 ($5.09) to GBX 415 ($5.28) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 617 ($7.85).

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

