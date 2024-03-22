Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $152.00 to $174.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Phillips 66 traded as high as $159.80 and last traded at $159.45, with a volume of 2059685 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $159.08.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PSX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.69.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phillips 66

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total transaction of $932,122.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,164.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Phillips 66 news, Director Robert W. Pease bought 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $146.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,967.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,502. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total value of $932,122.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,164.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,009 shares of company stock valued at $6,474,602. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,038,646,000 after buying an additional 9,969,418 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 416.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,451,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $710,721,000 after buying an additional 6,009,826 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $559,435,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 962.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,858,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $513,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after buying an additional 2,753,700 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $68.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $38.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.15%.

About Phillips 66

(Get Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

