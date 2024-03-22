Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Given New $167.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $135.00 to $167.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.97% from the stock’s current price.

PSX has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.15.

Shares of NYSE PSX traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.10. The company had a trading volume of 363,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,199,667. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $89.74 and a 52 week high of $159.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.95. The stock has a market cap of $68.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $38.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 22.10%. Analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $709,155.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $709,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total value of $932,122.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,164.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,009 shares of company stock valued at $6,474,602. 4.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eldred Rock Partners LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth $10,402,000. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at $247,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at $753,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.9% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 210,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,068,000 after buying an additional 17,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 17.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 238,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,608,000 after purchasing an additional 35,829 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

