Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 950.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM stock opened at $92.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.57. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $101.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.61.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 116.29% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.59%.

In related news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares in the company, valued at $882,050.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,860,113.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,726 shares in the company, valued at $882,050.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,411,128 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PM. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Societe Generale upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

