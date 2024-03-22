Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, Zacks Small Cap Forecasts (OTCMKTS:PBSV)

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pharma-Bio Serv in a report released on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Small Cap analyst B. Sorensen forecasts that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Pharma-Bio Serv’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share.

Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. Pharma-Bio Serv had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 3.95%.

Pharma-Bio Serv Stock Performance

Pharma-Bio Serv Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS:PBSV opened at $0.80 on Friday. Pharma-Bio Serv has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $18.37 million, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average of $0.94.

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm in Puerto Rico, the United States, Europe, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides technical compliance consulting services comprising regulatory compliance, validation, technology transfer, engineering, project management, and process support for the pharmaceutical, chemical manufacturing, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products companies.

