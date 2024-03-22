PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 351,524 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 292,594 shares.The stock last traded at $17.77 and had previously closed at $17.60.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of PetIQ from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.59. The company has a market cap of $520.91 million, a P/E ratio of 293.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 1,149.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

