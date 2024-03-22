Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) CEO Sells $282,400.00 in Stock

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $282,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 681,367 shares in the company, valued at $12,026,127.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Perdoceo Education Price Performance

Shares of PRDO stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.70. 10,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,577. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.97. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $19.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.51.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $147.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.20 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Perdoceo Education

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRDO. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 117.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,213,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,315,000 after purchasing an additional 656,280 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,602,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,147,000 after purchasing an additional 395,481 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Perdoceo Education by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,028,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,583,000 after purchasing an additional 381,665 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,217,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,380,000 after acquiring an additional 366,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 229.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 514,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,062,000 after purchasing an additional 358,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRDO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Perdoceo Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

