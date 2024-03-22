PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:PMT)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 111.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 108.8%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $14.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.48. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Doug Jones sold 7,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total transaction of $111,995.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,479.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 205,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $655,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 168.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 229,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 143,607 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 87,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 13,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 435,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,510,000 after buying an additional 185,656 shares in the last quarter. 66.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

Featured Articles

