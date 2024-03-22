Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.17

Shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.17 and last traded at $13.14, with a volume of 24528 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PSO. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Pearson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pearson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,056.67.

Pearson Price Performance

Pearson Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.82.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.1987 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Pearson’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,239,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,526,000 after purchasing an additional 142,801 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pearson during the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Pearson by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pearson by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 9,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 25,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 6,762 shares during the last quarter. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pearson

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

