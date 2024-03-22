PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Holdings Reduced by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 47.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,374 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 12,282 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in PayPal were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in PayPal by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,215,000 after acquiring an additional 138,875 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in PayPal by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in PayPal by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in PayPal by 136.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of PYPL opened at $66.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $70.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $77.95.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.