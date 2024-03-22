Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PYCR. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.35.

Paycor HCM Stock Down 0.5 %

PYCR opened at $19.37 on Monday. Paycor HCM has a 52 week low of $17.13 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.52.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Paycor HCM had a positive return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $159.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.49 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Paycor HCM will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paycor HCM news, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,428 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $28,774.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,247,591.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $29,647.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,964.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $28,774.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,247,591.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Paycor HCM by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 3.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 40,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

