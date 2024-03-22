PAX Gold Trading 0.8% Higher Over Last Week (PAXG)

PAX Gold (PAXG) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. During the last week, PAX Gold has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PAX Gold token can currently be bought for $2,151.44 or 0.03367287 BTC on popular exchanges. PAX Gold has a total market cap of $583.43 million and approximately $9.00 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000713 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
PAX Gold Token Profile
PAX Gold’s launch date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 183,847 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,181 tokens. The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @paxosglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold.
Buying and Selling PAX Gold
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for PAX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAX Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.