Paul Donald Elliott Sells 6,500 Shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Stock

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $168,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,664.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Carriage Services Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CSV traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.52. The company had a trading volume of 13,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,543. The company has a market capitalization of $401.51 million, a PE ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $35.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.04.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $98.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.27 million. On average, analysts predict that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Carriage Services Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carriage Services

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Carriage Services by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSV

About Carriage Services

(Get Free Report)

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.