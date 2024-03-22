Parkside Investments LLC Sells 200 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Parkside Investments LLC reduced its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $1,037,009,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 104,159.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 697,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $494,269,000 after buying an additional 696,830 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,105,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,361,064,000 after buying an additional 379,631 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 744,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $481,486,000 after buying an additional 340,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,933,000 after buying an additional 310,256 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLK opened at $837.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $801.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $738.06. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $596.18 and a 52 week high of $845.00. The company has a market capitalization of $124.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $5.10 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. TD Cowen upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $785.73.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,142.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total value of $25,089,701.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 414,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,425,128.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,142.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,511 shares of company stock valued at $71,864,028. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

