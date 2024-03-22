Parkside Investments LLC Raises Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Parkside Investments LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,344 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RSP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $167.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.29. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $168.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

