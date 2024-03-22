Parkside Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Parkside Investments LLC grew its position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the period. IAC comprises about 1.6% of Parkside Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Parkside Investments LLC owned about 0.22% of IAC worth $9,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in IAC by 113,402.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,552,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,113,000 after buying an additional 14,539,274 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in IAC during the fourth quarter worth about $40,036,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in IAC by 17,714.0% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 759,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,702,000 after purchasing an additional 755,327 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of IAC in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,830,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IAC by 390.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 766,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,011,000 after acquiring an additional 609,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IAC shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of IAC from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of IAC from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of IAC from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of IAC from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.69.

IAC opened at $52.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.34. IAC Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.39 and a 1 year high of $69.85.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.53). IAC had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that IAC Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

