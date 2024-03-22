Parkside Investments LLC Has $327,000 Stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Parkside Investments LLC boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Peloton Interactive Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $4.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.22. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $12.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $743.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.98) earnings per share. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PTON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $6.50 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PTON

Insider Activity at Peloton Interactive

In related news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 8,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $38,960.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,428 shares in the company, valued at $453,217.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 8,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $38,960.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,428 shares in the company, valued at $453,217.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Boone sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $216,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,966 shares in the company, valued at $151,402.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.