Parkside Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Parkside Investments LLC lowered its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,962 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 1.9% of Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $11,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,061,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,754,000 after purchasing an additional 445,160 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 93,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 28,233 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $3,469,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $41.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.91. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $41.66.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

