Parkside Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE)

Parkside Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE – Free Report) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,705 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF were worth $6,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PXE. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 447,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,227,000 after purchasing an additional 118,908 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 344,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,189,000 after buying an additional 133,861 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 194,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,409,000 after buying an additional 19,642 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 183,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,965,000 after buying an additional 25,996 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 1,473.5% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 142,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after buying an additional 133,367 shares during the period.

Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PXE opened at $35.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.61. Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF has a 12 month low of $24.26 and a 12 month high of $35.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.82 million, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.83.

About Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

