Parkside Investments LLC Buys 4,000 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Parkside Investments LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 810.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:MS opened at $93.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.89 and its 200-day moving average is $83.90. The firm has a market cap of $152.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $69.42 and a 52 week high of $95.57.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.76%.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total transaction of $841,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 323,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,215,213.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $584,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,158,297.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $841,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 323,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,215,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 208,155 shares of company stock worth $18,149,314. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on MS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $91.00 price target (down from $102.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Societe Generale cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.90.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

