Parkside Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Parkside Investments LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $4,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $382,261,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 350.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,723,984 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $305,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,819 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,372,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,092,966,000 after buying an additional 1,265,774 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,896,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 138.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,289,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $127,121,000 after buying an additional 747,666 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APTV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Aptiv from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Aptiv from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Aptiv from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Aptiv from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.57.

In related news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,451,249.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,211 shares in the company, valued at $7,396,942.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $79.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.02. The stock has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.90. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $71.01 and a 1 year high of $113.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.65%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

